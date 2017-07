Apple will cough up 3 billion won (approx. $2.7 billion) for exclusivity over LG Display's new OLED production facility, according to a new report. It's thought Samsung has been tasked with manufacturing displays for this year's iPhone 8, but Apple's big investment could mean all future handsets use LG panels. Apple's adoption of OLED displays []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)