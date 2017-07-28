TODAYBack-to-School Boot Camp for Teachers: 8 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Saint Leo University's Ocala Education Center 1930 SW 38th Ave., Ocala. Registration required. Call 671-3391.Walk to the Hits!: 8:30 a.m., Marion Oaks Recreation and Fitness Center, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala. Included with membership. Call 438-2830.Belleview Busy Bees: Quilting group, 9 a.m., Memorial Baptist Church, 3693 SE 95th St., Ocala.. [...]
Calendar of events for July 28 and beyond
