Thief drives off with SUV left running in parking lot

Police say someone stole a vehicle left running Wednesday in a store parking lot. The keys were in the ignition.The victim told a police officer that she drove to the A&M Discount Beverage at 1898 NE 24th St. and parked it at the side of the building, according to an Ocala Police Department report.The woman said she got out of the vehicle - a tinted, dark blue 2008 Ford Edge sport utility vehicle - and left the driver's door open. She said she lit a [...]