Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates to become richest person in the world

Amazon.com founder and The Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos on Thursday became the richest person in the world, displacing Microsoft founder Bill Gates.Bezos's rise to No. 1 followed a surge in Amazon.com shares Thursday ahead of the online retailer's earnings report due out later in the day.Amazon.com shares have been on a tear over the past year, passing the $1,000 mark and hitting $1,082 by midday Thursday, propelling Bezos, 53, to $90.6 billion compared with Gates's [...]