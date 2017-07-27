Newsvine

Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates to become richest person in the world

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 6:44 PM
    Amazon.com founder and The Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos on Thursday became the richest person in the world, displacing Microsoft founder Bill Gates.Bezos's rise to No. 1 followed a surge in Amazon.com shares Thursday ahead of the online retailer's earnings report due out later in the day.Amazon.com shares have been on a tear over the past year, passing the $1,000 mark and hitting $1,082 by midday Thursday, propelling Bezos, 53, to $90.6 billion compared with Gates's [...]

