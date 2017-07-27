Newsvine

Authorities: Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
    FORT LAUDERDALE - Authorities in Florida say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money.According to the FBI, 25-year-old Alexander Sperber said he woke up Tuesday morning and decided to rob a bank to start his career as a comedian.According to a federal criminal complaint, authorities say he parked his car at the bank, made a gun motion with his hand and demanded money from the teller. She allegedly gave him about [...]

