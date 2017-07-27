Cops: S. Florida man put prostitute in plastic bin, buried her in yard

FORT LAUDERDALE - Authorities say a man hired a prostitute to meet him at a hotel, killed her, put her body in a plastic container and buried it in his backyard.Broward Sheriff's officials say 25-year-old Tyquan Pearson met 19-year-old Brittney Taylor's at a South Florida motel in May after soliciting her online. Authorities say hotel surveillance video showed Taylor enter the room. Four hours later, the video shows Pearson leaving, pushing a stroller with a blue storage [...]