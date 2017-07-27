Guns and ammo stolen from NW Ocala home

Guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were removed from an Ocala residence during a burglary on Wednesday. The owner told a sheriff's deputy that when he returned to his home on Northwest 66th Street he immediately saw that it had been burglarized. Missing were a Glock 19, Walther PPS pistol, AR-15 rifle, more than 2,500 rounds of ammunition, firearm magazines, supplies for guns, and a chainsaw.Anyone with information can call the Marion County Sheriff's [...]