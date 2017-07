July 27, 1955: Joanna Hoffman, a marketing executive who will become part of the original Macintosh and NeXT teams -and Steve Jobs' first right-hand woman-is born in Poland. Six months younger than Jobs, Hoffmanis one of the few people willing and able to stand up to the oftentimes-fierce Apple co-founder during the first part of []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)