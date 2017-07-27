Community news and events for July 27 and beyond

Music, comedy and moreA Midsummer Nite's Celebration Extravaganza will begin at7 p.m. today at Belleview First Assembly Church on the Hill, 10050 U.S. 441, Belleview. Includes talent from local churches, such as quartets, trios and soloists, comedy and instrumentals. Light refreshments.Call 245-9141.Back to school events+ 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, E.D. Croskey Receation Center, 1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala. Call 438-5990 or 629-0105, [...]