Music, comedy and moreA Midsummer Nite's Celebration Extravaganza will begin at7 p.m. today at Belleview First Assembly Church on the Hill, 10050 U.S. 441, Belleview. Includes talent from local churches, such as quartets, trios and soloists, comedy and instrumentals. Light refreshments.Call 245-9141.Back to school events+ 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, E.D. Croskey Receation Center, 1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala. Call 438-5990 or 629-0105, [...]
Community news and events for July 27 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 12:04 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment