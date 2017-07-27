Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4449 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Community news and events for July 27 and beyond

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 12:04 AM
    Discuss:

    Music, comedy and moreA Midsummer Nite's Celebration Extravaganza will begin at7 p.m. today at Belleview First Assembly Church on the Hill, 10050 U.S. 441, Belleview. Includes talent from local churches, such as quartets, trios and soloists, comedy and instrumentals. Light refreshments.Call 245-9141.Back to school events+ 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, E.D. Croskey Receation Center, 1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala. Call 438-5990 or 629-0105, [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor