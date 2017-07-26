Nearly 9.4 million pieces of paper generated by the local school district over the last several decades fill 4,700 large boxes packed in storage rooms in 55 locations across the county.Craig Ham, deputy superintendent of operations, said there is now a district movement to become paperless, starting with hiring a company to scan every document that is in storage.And, at the same time, the district wants to stop creating paper documents and will begin electronic enrollment at [...]
Digitizing data part of school district plan to go paperless
Seeded on Wed Jul 26, 2017 1:06 PM
