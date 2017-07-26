Dump truck driver injured in fiery crash

A dump truck driver was injured in an accident on State Road 24 in Levy County Tuesday afternoon.Roy Weems, 67, of Bronson, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in critical condition, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release.The crash occurred around 2:41 p.m.The truck was traveling west on SR 24 when its front left tire failed, the report states. The truck crossed the road, went off the south shoulder, struck a tree, spun around and overturned.After [...]