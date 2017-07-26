Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4431 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Dump truck driver injured in fiery crash

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Jul 26, 2017 6:12 AM
    Discuss:

    A dump truck driver was injured in an accident on State Road 24 in Levy County Tuesday afternoon.Roy Weems, 67, of Bronson, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in critical condition, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release.The crash occurred around 2:41 p.m.The truck was traveling west on SR 24 when its front left tire failed, the report states. The truck crossed the road, went off the south shoulder, struck a tree, spun around and overturned.After [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor