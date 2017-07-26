Veterans meetingsThursday* VFW Post 4493 and Auxiliary: 7:30 p.m., 11100 SE Maricamp Road, Candler. Call 687-4493 or 347-6304.Sunday* AmVets Post 19 Auxiliary: Noon, 1313 E. County Road 316, Fort McCoy. Call 622-4449.Tuesday* Stonecrest Veterans Club: 3 p.m., community center, 11560 SE 176th Place Road, Summerfield. Call 307-8015. [...]
Community news and events for July 26 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jul 26, 2017 12:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment