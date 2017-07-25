Appleinsider goes in-depth with a host of multi-tasking features coming to the iPad when iOS 11 gets officially released this fall. We take a look at everything you can do with the Slide Over, Split-View, and Persistent Video Overlay features. As well as some of the older, but still useful multitasking features on the iPad.
Inside iOS 11: New Multitasking Features for iPad!
