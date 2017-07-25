Flemington store clerk robbed at gunpoint

FLEMINGTON A popular rural convenience store was robbed Tuesday by a lone gunman who escaped with some cash.Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded to the Country Store at 10555 W. County Road 318 searched for the robber, whose face wascovered with a type of mask, but did not find the intruder, believed to be a male.According to deputies, the person entered through the front doors and pointed the weapon at the clerk and demanded money, [...]