Miami police chase ends with shooting, 3 hurt in crash

MIAMI - A police chase in South Florida ended in gunfire between the driver and an officer.No one was injured in the shooting on Monday in Miami. But Miami-Dade police spokeswoman Jennifer Capote said in a news release that a woman and two children were injured when the Honda Accord struck their vehicle during the police chase.The chase began after officers tried to stop the Accord because it was being driven erratically. An incident report says the driver wouldn't stop. [...]