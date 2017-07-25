Man faces charges related to false imprisonment, assault

A man who threatened two women with a knife was apprehended and arrested by a sheriff's deputy.One of the women told an Ocala Police Department officer that she and her friend went to the Ocala Inn to visit her boyfriend and Adrian Renee Williams. She said when they tried to leave, Williams, who was armed with a knife, prevented them from doing so.When Williams was distracted, the women got out of the room, ran to their vehicle and drove to the Ocala Domestic Violence [...]