Need to know a bus route? School orientations can help

Marion County Public School orientation sessions give parents and students an opportunity to become accustomed to a new or returning school outside normal class hours. They also offer advance notice of class schedules, bus routes and times, extra-curricular activities and other school-related opportunities. These are orientation dates and times alphabetically by school:Anthony Elementary, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.Belleview Elementary, Aug. 9, 11:30 a.m.Belleview High, Aug. 8, 4 [...]