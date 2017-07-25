TALLAHASSEE - Pete Antonacci, a water-management district leader who once served as general counsel for Gov. Rick Scott, was formally named Monday as president of the business-recruitment agency Enterprise Florida.The public-private agency's board of directors, chaired by Scott, unanimously accepted the recommendation of its executive committee to appoint Antonacci as president and CEO.Antonacci most recently has worked as executive director of the South Florida Water [...]
Antonacci approved to lead Enterprise Florida
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 6:10 AM
