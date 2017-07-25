Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4392 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Antonacci approved to lead Enterprise Florida

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 6:10 AM
    Discuss:

    TALLAHASSEE - Pete Antonacci, a water-management district leader who once served as general counsel for Gov. Rick Scott, was formally named Monday as president of the business-recruitment agency Enterprise Florida.The public-private agency's board of directors, chaired by Scott, unanimously accepted the recommendation of its executive committee to appoint Antonacci as president and CEO.Antonacci most recently has worked as executive director of the South Florida Water [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor