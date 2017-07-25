DAVENPORT - Authorities say the body of a 73-year-old Polk City man was discovered in an upside-down car that was located in a water-filled ditch.The Ledger of Lakeland reports William Morelli's body was found Monday afternoon inside of a partially submerged white Honda Civic that had gone off the road.The Polk County [...]
Polk City man dies in car submerged in ditch
