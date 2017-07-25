Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4390 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Polk City man dies in car submerged in ditch

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 5:10 AM
    Discuss:

    DAVENPORT - Authorities say the body of a 73-year-old Polk City man was discovered in an upside-down car that was located in a water-filled ditch.The Ledger of Lakeland reports William Morelli's body was found Monday afternoon inside of a partially submerged white Honda Civic that had gone off the road.The Polk County [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor