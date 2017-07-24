Kushner spoke to reporters at the White House Monday after meeting with Senate investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. Kushner told reporters he wanted to be "very clear." He said he "did not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so."
Kushner says he 'did not collude with Russia'
Seeded on Mon Jul 24, 2017 4:12 PM
