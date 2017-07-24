Police: Double shooting at Walmart in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA - Authorities say a shooting at a Walmart in Florida has injured two people.The Orlando Sentinel reports the shooting happened at a Walmart in Mount Dora on Friday night.Mount Dora Police spokeswoman Lisa McDonald says police found one person shot in the back and another shot in the knee. They were both airlifted to the hospital. The victims and their conditions are still unknown.Authorities say the suspects fled and police are still investigating how [...]