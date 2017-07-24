PANAMA CITY BEACH - Authorities say a 2-year-old Chihuahua died in a hot car while its owner was cleaning condominiums in Florida.Now 29-year-old Angela Delandra Rogers of Banks, Alabama, faces an aggravated animal cruelty charge.The News Herald reports Panama City Beach police officers went to the parking lot at the Calypso [...]
Dog dies in hot car while owner cleans Florida condos
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 24, 2017 4:12 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment