SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a broiling tractor-trailer found packed with immigrants outside a Walmart in San Antonio was charged Monday in the deaths of 10 of his passengers and could face the death penalty.In outlining their immigrant-smuggling case against James Matthew Bradley Jr., 60, federal prosecutors depicted the trailer as pitch-black, crammed with somewhere around 90 people or more by some estimates, and so suffocatingly hot that one passenger said they took turns [...]
Driver charged in smuggling-related deaths of 10 immigrants
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 24, 2017 4:11 PM
