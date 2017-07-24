A week after the Ocala City Council scrapped its moratorium that temporarily banned medical marijuana dispensaries, there are still no formal applications to set up shop but city staff say it is likely inevitable.Given the steady stream of informal inquiries about the city's receptiveness, which led up to last week's council vote to end the moratorium and establish regulations for such businesses, city planners say applications will probably soon begin to arrive. [...]
Ocala's new medical marijuana ordinance could go into effect Friday
