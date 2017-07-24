Newsvine

Community news and events for July 25 and beyond

    Volunteers, spectators soughtSpecial Olympics Florida Marion County will host its county games for swimming from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Newton A. Perry Aquatics Center at the College of Central Florida, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. Volunteers are needed to help with the event and spectators are welcome to attend. Call 988-7998 or email johnrobles@specialolympicsmarion.org.Stuff the BusThe largest school supply drive in Marion [...]

