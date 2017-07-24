A week ago, case manufacturer Nodus "confirmed" the iPhone 8 design with a render based on CAD files from leaked data. The company has since altered its rendering of the "iPhone 8" slightly to conform to new ideas about the "notch" at the top of the OLED screen for sensors, and what Apple will present on the screen adjacent to it.
"iPhone 8" concept rendering, sourced from case manufacturer Nodus
