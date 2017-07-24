Neighbors alert firefighters and help douse fire

A quick response by neighbors helped contain a fire and avoid injuries at a southwest Ocala residence on Sunday.According to Ocala Fire Rescue, neighbors had told the homeowner about the fire and one of them extinguished the fire, which was in an attached utility room, with a garden hose, while others called 911.The home is in the 100 block of Southwest 24th Street. Ocala Fire Rescue units arrived at 6:35 p.m. and did perimeter and interior checks, and also checked the attic to [...]