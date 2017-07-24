Panhandle cold case team re-examining 1989 murders

MARIANNA - A cold, dry, dawn fell on the rural pastures of Graceville the morning of Jan. 29, 1989.As the sunlight burned through an overcast sky that Sunday, two neighborhood children ventured to what locals coined "the McRae mansion" only to find two ski masks in the backyard, sending a clear message something was amiss at the prominent family's property. The blue and brown, knit ski masks would be the first pieces of evidence discovered in a double murder that would intrigue [...]