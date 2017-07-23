More rain is expected in the week ahead as some chance for showers and thunderstorms is forecast for each day, according to the National Weather Service.Storms may be accompanied by frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, making localized flooding a possibility, while some storms may produce strong wind gusts.A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Monday, which is expected to [...]
Seasonal storms predicted for week ahead
