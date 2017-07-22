Calendar of events for July 22 and beyond

TODAYStuff the Bus: Walmart, 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Call 671-6847 or email suzanne.mcguire@marion.k12.fl.us. Drive benefits homeless and needy school children; needed are school supplies and children's clothing, shoes and personal hygiene items.Park Pride Day: 8-11 a.m., Salt Springs Civic Association, 25050 E. U.S. 316, Salt Springs. Call 685-2232 or email ssca2@hotmail.com. Bring tools and gloves for pulling [...]