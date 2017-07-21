Daytona Beach cops: 4-time car thief is 'flashy,' and he's 10

DAYTONA BEACH - A car thief was arrested for a fourth time in six weeks, the latest coming after he cut off his ankle monitor and got into another stolen car. Police call him flashy, with a lot of attitude. Plus there's this: He's the age of a fourth-grader.Juveniles stealing cars isn't unusual in Daytona Beach, but arresting someone as young as 10 for multiple thefts is almost unheard of, Daytona Beach police said Thursday.When the young offender [...]