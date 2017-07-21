Water alert for Rio Vista subdivision in Dunnellon

The City of Dunnellon issued an emergency alert Friday morning for residents of the Rio Vista subdivision. Because of a power outage Thursday night, caused by a storm, water service in Rio Vista was temporarily interrupted. As a precaution, residents are now being advised to boil all water for consumption, brushing teeth, washing dishes, etc.A rolling boil of one minute will suffice, the alert says. The city will issue a new alert once the warning has been lifted.Questions? [...]