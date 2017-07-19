Defendant found not guilty of capital sex offense

A six-person jury returned a unanimous verdict Wednesday of not guilty in the case of a 35-year-old Ocala man charged withsexual battery of a 10-year-old girl.After a two-day trial and three-hours of deliberation, the jury found Stephen R. Crouch not guilty of a charge that would have sent him toprison for life. They did find him guilty of the charge of unnatural and lascivious act, a second-degree misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of 60 days in the Marion [...]