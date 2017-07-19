Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4287 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Three murder cases slowly progressing

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 3:14 PM
    Discuss:

    Two alleged and one convicted Marion County murderers appeared in court this week.Michael Lamar Woods, 34, and William Michael Kopsho, 65, had status conferences scheduled Wednesday. Keon'dre Demerio Duncan, 19, appeared in court Monday. Below are the details of each event.Michael Lamar WoodsWoods, 34, charged with two counts of first-degree murder, will have to wait another eight months for his trial.Defense Attorney Terry Lenamon told 5th [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor