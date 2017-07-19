An Interstate 75 crash Tuesday evening near Micanopy blocked the northbound lanes for a couple of hours.The crash occurred about 8:12 p.m. under the overpass at Wacahoota Road north of Micanopy.Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan said a tractor-trailer went out of control for an unknown reason.It jackknifed and hit a support column in the median, according to an FHP media release. It came to rest, facing west and obstructing the northbound lanes.The driver [...]
Semi hits overpass near Micanopy on I-75 NB
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 1:12 PM
