Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4263 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Semi hits overpass near Micanopy on I-75 NB

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 1:12 PM
    Discuss:

    An Interstate 75 crash Tuesday evening near Micanopy blocked the northbound lanes for a couple of hours.The crash occurred about 8:12 p.m. under the overpass at Wacahoota Road north of Micanopy.Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan said a tractor-trailer went out of control for an unknown reason.It jackknifed and hit a support column in the median, according to an FHP media release. It came to rest, facing west and obstructing the northbound lanes.The driver [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor