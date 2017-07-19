JACKSONVILLE - A Florida sheriff's office is asking the family of a pedestrian killed by a police cruiser to pay $314,000 for access to public records related to the officer who was driving the vehicle.The Florida Times-Union reports that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office returned the [...]
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asks family to pay $314k for crash records
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 1:10 PM
