Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4263 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asks family to pay $314k for crash records

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 1:10 PM
    Discuss:

    JACKSONVILLE - A Florida sheriff's office is asking the family of a pedestrian killed by a police cruiser to pay $314,000 for access to public records related to the officer who was driving the vehicle.The Florida Times-Union reports that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office returned the [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor