Fort Walton Beach man calls 911, reports stolen cocaine

FORT WALTON BEACH - Calling 911 to report a stolen bag of cocaine probably wasn't the best idea for a self-described Florida drug dealer.But Okaloosa sheriff's officials wrote on Facebook that 32-year-old David Blackmon, of Fort Walton Beach, did just that on Sunday morning.The post says Blackmon called 911 to report a robbery. Blackmon told the responding deputy that someone entered his car and took $50 and about a quarter ounce of cocaine from the center console. [...]