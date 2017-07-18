Semi hits Wacahoota Road overpass on I-75 NB

An Interstate 75 crash Tuesday evening near Micanopy blocked the northbound lanes, causing traffic to be diverted onto U.S. 441.The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. under the overpass at Wacahoota Road north of Micanopy.The Alachua County Sheriff's Office reported that a tractor-trailer hit the overpass.ASO was diverting northbound traffic off I-75 at Exit 374, the Micanopy exit.FHP did not indicate that any injuries occurred.