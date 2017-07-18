Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4247 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Navy Times: Interlachen sailor disciplined, could face discharge

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 3:16 PM
    Discuss:

    A U.S. Navy sailor from Interlachen whose disappearance sparked a weeklong search has been disciplined and could be discharged, according to a report in Tuesday's Navy Times.Peter Mims, 23, was reported missing but later found hiding in an engine room aboard the guided-missile cruiser Shiloh.Mims' disappearance on June 8 prompted a 50-hour search spanning a 5,500-square-mile while the ship was conducting routine operations 180 miles east of Okinawa. He was presumed [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor