Navy Times: Interlachen sailor disciplined, could face discharge

A U.S. Navy sailor from Interlachen whose disappearance sparked a weeklong search has been disciplined and could be discharged, according to a report in Tuesday's Navy Times.Peter Mims, 23, was reported missing but later found hiding in an engine room aboard the guided-missile cruiser Shiloh.Mims' disappearance on June 8 prompted a 50-hour search spanning a 5,500-square-mile while the ship was conducting routine operations 180 miles east of Okinawa. He was presumed [...]