President Donald Trump declared Tuesday he's going to "let Obamacare fail" after the Republicans' effort to rewrite the 2010 health care overhaul imploded in Congress. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a vote on a backup plan simply repealing the statute, but desertions by his own party seemed to ensure that would fail, too.
'Let Obamacare fail,' Trump says after GOP plan collapses
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 11:08 AM
