Trump blasts Congress over failure of GOP health care bill

Seeded by easyseek
Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 9:18 AM
    President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite the Obama health care law. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a vote on a backup plan simply repealing the statute, but that idea was on the brink of rejection, too.

