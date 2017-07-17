Community news and events for July 17 and beyond

Senior menuThese meals will be provided by Marion Senior Services, 1101 SW 20th Court, Ocala. Lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels and served at congregate site; dinners at Marion Senior Services. Call 620-3501.Monday: Sloppy Joe, scalloped potatoes, yellow corn, raisins and low fat milkTuesday: Turkey and Swiss on pretzel bun, three bean salad, tomato cucumber salad, orange pineapple juice and low fat [...]