Senior menuThese meals will be provided by Marion Senior Services, 1101 SW 20th Court, Ocala. Lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels and served at congregate site; dinners at Marion Senior Services. Call 620-3501.Monday: Sloppy Joe, scalloped potatoes, yellow corn, raisins and low fat milkTuesday: Turkey and Swiss on pretzel bun, three bean salad, tomato cucumber salad, orange pineapple juice and low fat [...]
Community news and events for July 17 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 17, 2017 12:19 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment