Afternoon rain and highs in 90s expected this week

Partly sunny skies with scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected each day this week, according to the National Weather Service, while daily highs are expected to range in the low 90s.With an expected 50 percent chance of precipitation, showers and thunderstorms are likely today, particularly after 2 p.m., and skies, meanwhile, are expected to be partly sunny, and the high should be near 91 degrees, though heat index values may reach as high as 100 degrees. The chance of [...]