Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4173 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Afternoon rain and highs in 90s expected this week

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sun Jul 16, 2017 7:08 PM
    Discuss:

    Partly sunny skies with scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected each day this week, according to the National Weather Service, while daily highs are expected to range in the low 90s.With an expected 50 percent chance of precipitation, showers and thunderstorms are likely today, particularly after 2 p.m., and skies, meanwhile, are expected to be partly sunny, and the high should be near 91 degrees, though heat index values may reach as high as 100 degrees. The chance of [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor