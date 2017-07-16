Police: Man battered woman in restroom

An Ocala man was arrested in Gainesville Saturday evening after police say he battered a woman inside a Bo Diddley Plaza restroom before exposing his genitals to her, according to a GPD arrest report. Police said in the report that Hykeem Vernon Ford-Marlin, 24, of 187 Juniper Run, Ocala, was lying in wait inside the women's restrooms in Bo Diddley Plaza when he grabbed the victim's arm and began kissing her breasts through her shirt. The victim brandished a small pocket [...]