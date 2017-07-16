Government meetingsMondayMarion County Development Review Committee: 9 a.m., Office of the County Engineer, McPherson Governmental Complex, 412 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Call 671-8686 or visit marioncountyfl.org.Ocala Golf Board:4:15 p.m. Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Call 368-5504 or visit ocalafl.org. [...]
Community news and events for July 16 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jul 16, 2017 1:08 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment