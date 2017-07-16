Despite the delays and challenges in building a 90-room hotel on just over an acre of Ocala downtown land, local hotelier Danny Gaekwad said he plans to start construction on the much anticipated structure by mid-fall.Everything is a go, he said. We're on schedule.He said that because of the historical nature of the downtown square and limited space, he has submitted multiple plans, each tweaked to accommodate any concerns about easement [...]
Downtown hotel on schedule for mid-fall construction start
Seeded on Sun Jul 16, 2017 12:16 AM
