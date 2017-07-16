Police briefs

Belleview conveniencestore robbed at gunpointBELLEVIEW - Marion County Sheriff's Office officials have released a picture of a lone gunman who robbed a convenience store on Friday escaping with an undetermined amount of cash.The suspect, dressed in a black long-sleeve hoodie jacket that has silver strips, blue gloves and mask, entered the Top Discount Beverage & Food at 7141 E. County Road 25, armed with a handgun. [...]