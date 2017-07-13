Truck and handgun reported stolen by owner

A pickup truck and handgun were reported stolen from a subdivision on Wednesday.The owner told sheriff's deputies someone stole his 2012 Ford F-150 pickup between 4 and 5:30 a.m. It was valued at $32,000. A five shot .38-caliber Ruger LCR revolver was in the console.The residence is in the Indian Pines subdivision in Ocala. The man said the truck may have been left unlocked and that a spare key was inside.Authorities urge people to always lock vehicles and to not [...]