FHP: Deltona man was killed in Wednesday crash

    The name of a man killed in a crash Wednesday on County Road 42 was released on Thursday. Florida Highway Patrol troopers identified the deceased as William Curtis Blair II, 24, of Deltona.Blair was riding a 2008 Suzuki west on CR 42 in Marion County, when witnesses later told officials, the motorcycle crossed the double yellow lines on the road and ran head-on into an older model pickup truck.Blair was pronounced deceased at the scene. Authorities said he was wearing a helmet [...]

