Gas reported stolen from tanks of U-Haul trucks

MARION OAKS - Gasoline was siphoned from six U-Haul trucks parked at a storage facility in south Marion County.The missing fuel was discovered Wednesday when an employee went to inspect a truck that had been returned Tuesday night at Marion Oaks Storage at 150 Marion Oaks Blvd. It appeared the gas line had been cut.A U-Haul area manager arrived and it was reported to authorities that an estimated 178 gallons of fuel was stolen from six vehicles.- Austin L. [...]